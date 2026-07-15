National Weather Service confirms 100 mph EF-1 tornado damaged northwest San Antonio; no injuries reported

The National Weather Service's preliminary damage survey found that a tornado with peak winds of 100 mph reached EF-1 strength as it struck northwest San Antonio Wednesday morning. The same storm system also triggered flooding, evacuation orders and water rescues across South Central Texas.

Survey crews determined the tornado was on the ground for about eight minutes, from 7:44 a.m. to 7:52 a.m., traveling about 4 miles. It began roughly 2 miles southwest of the Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 interchange before tracking northeast through the city's Northwest Side and dissipating just north of The Rim.

Despite carving a path through one of San Antonio's busiest commercial corridors, damaging homes and businesses and tearing part of the roof from an apartment building, the tornado caused no reported injuries.

The tornado affected areas near the University of Texas at San Antonio, The Rim, Camp Bullis, Crown Ridge and The Dominion. Across the area, crews reported downed trees, damaged roofs and storefronts, damaged signs and scattered debris.

The most significant structural damage occurred at the Oasis Apartments, 6023 UTSA Blvd., where a large section of the roof was torn from the building, damaging three fourth-floor apartments. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents with immediate needs.

Several businesses at The Rim also sustained damage as the tornado moved through the shopping center.

Veterinarian Pat Mims was inside Lifetime Fitness when the tornado struck.

Melo Palacios / Damage is seen in the parking lot at The Rim in northwest San Antonio following Wednesday morning's severe storms.



"You could see out the windows and we could see ... debris swirling around out there, so we just kind of stayed put," Mims said. "They kept us indoors for about 45 minutes before they let anybody go outside."

Cody Ratcliff, with customer service at nearby Bass Pro Shops, said the store escaped with only minor damage.

Melo Palacios / Damage is seen in the parking lot at The Rim in northwest San Antonio following Wednesday morning's severe storms.



"We have some debris more on the right side of our parking lot, where most of our boats are, but other than that we didn't get hit too, too bad, unlike the movie theater," he said.

/ Courtesy / Courtesy The Palladium theater sustained damage when a tornado touched down at the Rim shopping center in northwest Bexar County. They will remain closed for the rest of the day.

The Palladium theater also sustained damage and remained closed for the rest of Wednesday, and the theater planned to reopen on Thursday.

Cleanup continues

City crews, firefighters, police officers and utility workers continued cleanup and recovery efforts throughout Wednesday, clearing debris, restoring power and assessing storm damage.

The city said crews had removed 57 fallen trees, including 34 on Wednesday, and barricaded 20 low-water crossings as of 4 p.m. Officials urged residents to stay away from damaged areas, flooded roadways and downed power lines while recovery work continued.

Residents needing assistance with storm debris, downed trees or property damage assessments can call 311.

The city also asked residents to report storm damage through the state's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). Officials said the voluntary reports help document damage but are not a substitute for filing an insurance claim and do not guarantee disaster assistance.

The city will provide curbside collection of storm debris in neighborhoods affected by the tornado. Residents should place debris at the curb, clear of vehicles and other obstructions.

Anyone who encounters a downed power line should stay away and report it to CPS Energy. Residents who smell natural gas should move to a safe location, call 911 and contact CPS Energy immediately.

Flood threat continues

While the tornado threat diminished after the morning storm, the severe weather threat continued across South Central Texas into Wednesday night.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday evening as additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms move across the San Antonio area, the Hill Country and surrounding counties. Forecasters warn that already saturated ground could lead to renewed flash flooding where heavy rain develops.

The severe weather brought more than tornado damage. Emergency crews conducted multiple high-water rescues in Medina and Uvalde counties after torrential rainfall flooded roads and low-water crossings.

On Wednesday, officials in Boerne urged residents living near Cibolo Creek in the Heart of Boerne, Evergreen, Yolana and West San Antonio Avenue neighborhoods to voluntarily evacuate or prepare to shelter in place as water levels continued to rise.

In Bandera County, evacuation orders remained in effect for RV parks along the Medina River as rising water threatened low-lying areas. Officials in Uvalde also urged residents near the Leona River to prepare for possible voluntary evacuations as floodwaters approached neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service issued several additional tornado warnings as another round of storms moved across the region Wednesday afternoon and evening. A late-afternoon warning covered east central Bexar County after radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado.

Additional warnings were later issued for parts of southeastern Bexar County, northwestern Wilson County and southwestern Guadalupe County, followed by another warning for northwestern Bexar County, including the Helotes area, as rotating storms continued moving across the region.

The City of San Antonio said crews had barricaded 20 low-water crossings by Wednesday afternoon and urged residents to avoid flooded roads, damaged areas and downed power lines.

Forecasters expect the heaviest rain to gradually shift west Thursday before drier weather returns for the weekend. Additional rounds of heavy rain remain possible through Thursday evening, and officials continue urging residents to monitor weather alerts.

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