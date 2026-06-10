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South Texas beaches stand tall on USA Today readers' list

KEDT | By Rob Boscamp
Published June 10, 2026 at 6:38 AM CDT
Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island, in Cameron County, ranked at the top of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
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Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island, in Cameron County, ranked at the top of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

South Texas beaches were well-represented among the top in the state by voters in the 2026 USA Today's 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

South Texas beaches making the list include:
I.B. Magee Beach at Port Aransas at No. 10.
Padre Island National Seashore’s South Beach ranked at No. 7.
Whitecap Beach was No. 5 on the list.
Mustang Island State Park ranked fourth.
Malaquite Beach at Padre Island National Seashore was third.
Aransas County’s Rockport Beach ranked second on the list.
And, at the top: Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said in a social media post that the beaches are the top reason people visit the city and a place both residents and visitors enjoy year-round. She also mentioned that visitor spending reached an estimated $1.2 billion last year.
KEDT News
Rob Boscamp
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