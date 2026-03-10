Sinton declines to discuss water concerns with Corpus Christi in meeting

As drought conditions continue in South Texas, the City of Sinton declined to meet Tuesday with the City of Corpus Christi regarding the proposed Evangeline/Laguna Water Project in San Patricio County.

The meeting, set to be hosted by Sen. Adam Hinojosa, District 27, is meant to bring together city leaders from Sinton and Corpus Christi to discuss water supply concerns.

Up to three representatives from each city were invited by Hinojosa to attend the meeting at a neutral site.

On Monday, the City of Sinton declined Hinojosa's request, saying no discussions will be had until "the City of Corpus Christi (CCC) provides essential information and responds to a previously submitted proposal intended to resolve ongoing groundwater permit matters."

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni stated in a news release that Corpus Christi officials will attend the meeting in good faith. He also denied the City of Sinton’s allegations regarding no response over essential information requests. He said CCC’s Evangeline project attorney had responded through proper legal channels, and received responses from Sinton’s project attorney.