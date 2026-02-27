President Trump visits Port of Corpus Christi

President Donald Trump stopped at the Port of Corpus Christi on Friday, with a focus on the energy industry.

Stepping on the stage to the strains of "God Bless the USA," the President brought with him a long line of politicos and special guests.

Praising Corpus Christi as an energy base, he highlighted drilling deeper as part of the energy industry’s surge.

"On day one," Trump said, "I declared a national energy emergency. I ended the Biden export ban, and I told our great Texas energy workers to very simply, 'Drill, baby! Drill.'"

The president spoke on a variety of issues – from his recent State of the Union address, lowering prescription medicine prices and also focused on the Hispanic support for Republican candidates in Texas in recent elections.

Jesse Robinson, Port of Corpus Christi's Director of Asset Management, had a minute on stage on to acknowledge the impact of Trump's initiatives, particularly millions invested in federal funds for infrastructure.

"This waterway means something to us," Robinson said. "It represents the economic economic opportunity for tens of thousands of families throughout this region."

While Trump received an ovation at his event, his presence in the city had a mixed reaction. One protester, who identified only as "Dan," voiced his opposition about the President, as he rallied on Chaparral Street.

"We've just all these strange people in government now," he said, "that are doing very weird and wrong things, and so we need to get back to some normalcy."

One protester with him, who identified herself as "Marie" agreed.

"We need somebody who will take care of the kids and not just follow conspiracy theories," she said. "We need science back. And all of the science that's been cut, all of cancer research, all the other research. And all of the money that Trump has taken away, that we're doing good with, I disagree with all of that."