Bad Bunny and J. Cole rule the pop charts

In the wake of his Super Bowl halftime show, Bad Bunny tops the Hot 100 singles chart with "DtMF" — just one of four Bad Bunny songs to land in this week's top 10. Over on the albums chart, the singer's 2025 powerhouse DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS puts up its best-ever numbers, but they're still not enough to hold off the new record by rapper J. Cole.

TOP STORY

The Super Bowl halftime show has come a long way from the days of Up With People. These days, it's a ratings bonanza that's made the big game even bigger, as well as a catalyst for the culture wars and a massive driver of the streaming, airplay and sales that fuel the Billboard charts.

How much so? Consider this: Bad Bunny's 2025 album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS has enjoyed some colossal weeks in the year or so since its release. But the halftime show has led directly to the biggest seven-day stretch of the album's existence: It's accumulated another 250,000 "equivalent album units," thanks to blockbuster streaming numbers and 61,000 more copies sold on vinyl.

Though even those numbers weren't enough to propel DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS back to No. 1 — more on J. Cole's The Fall-Off in a moment — much of Bad Bunny's discography turns up among this week's top 100 albums, with Un Verano Sin Ti joining DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS in the top 10.

The news for Bad Bunny is even better when you scan the Hot 100 singles chart, where the artist has 18 songs. At No. 1 is "DtMF," which leaps from No. 10, in the process becoming the singer's first-ever chart-topper as a solo act. (He also hit No. 1 with 2018's "I Like It," but that song bills him alongside Cardi B and J Balvin.) "DtMF," which originally reached No. 2 early last year, now becomes just the fourth all- or predominantly Spanish-language song to hit No. 1, joining Los Lobos' "La Bamba," Los Del Río's "Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)" and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)."

Of course, the public's lust for halftime entertainment didn't just benefit Bad Bunny. Kid Rock, who headlined Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show, hits the Hot 100 for the first time in more than a decade with his new cover of Cody Johnson's 2022 country hit "Til You Can't." The song enters this week's chart in a nice position — trailing Bad Bunny but leaving the Puppy Bowl in the dust — as it debuts at No. 69.

TOP ALBUMS

Amid all this talk of Bad Bunny, it's worth noting that the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart is extraordinarily busy — and that the week's biggest hits are doing monster business.

At the top of the charts, beyond even the blockbuster business of Bad Bunny, is the debut of The Fall-Off — which, speaking of swan songs, is being billed as the final album of rapper J. Cole. Cole is 41 and The Fall-Off pulled an astonishing 280,000 equivalent album units, so retirement might be a little hasty; it's his seventh album (out of seven) to top the Billboard 200.

For all the numbers it put up, The Fall-Off didn't top the streaming or sales charts in its first week. Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS leads the former, while the week's top seller belongs to the K-pop boy band ATEEZ, whose GOLDEN HOUR: Part.4 sold a staggering 195,000 copies in its first week and debuts on the Billboard 200 at No. 3. ATEEZ is no stranger to the U.S. charts — it's hit the top 10 on the albums chart eight times now, with two No. 1 titles — but this week's sales numbers are its best yet, chart position be damned.

Rounding out the top 5 are Don Toliver's Octane at No. 4, as well as a debut that includes Toliver as a featured guest: Joji's Piss in the Wind. There are also two chart re-entries worth noting. Following the death of singer Brad Arnold on Feb. 7, 3 Doors Down's The Greatest Hits returns to the Billboard 200 at No. 23, while Green Day — who performed as part of the Super Bowl's pregame festivities — re-enters the chart at No. 135 with American Idiot.

TOP SONGS

Last week, Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 singles chart, further cementing its status as 2026's biggest country hit so far. This week, it falls to No. 4 — behind not only Bad Bunny's "DtMF" and "Baile Inolvidable," but also Olivia Dean's "Man I Need." In future weeks, as memories of the Super Bowl fade, look for "Choosin' Texas" and "Man I Need" to keep battling it out for supremacy.

Of course, they'll also face stiff competition as new singles drop, and as Taylor Swift ships a ton of pre-ordered physical copies of her single "Opalite." That song has been hovering around the top 10's lower reaches for weeks now — this week, it jumps to No. 8 to coincide with the launch of an official video — and is set to make a bigger jump next week.

Finally, Bad Bunny isn't the only artist whose songs are flooding the Hot 100. J. Cole's The Fall-Off is big enough on streaming that a whopping 21 of its songs land on this week's chart, led by "Two Six" at No. 16.

Copyright 2026 NPR