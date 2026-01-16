New TSA verification fee for airports begins February 1

Beginning February 1, airports across the country — like Corpus Christi International, Victoria Regional, and Brownsville South Padre Island International Airports — will follow a new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) policy.

Travelers who do not present a REAL ID-compliant license or another acceptable form of ID will be required to pay a $45 fee to use TSA ConfirmID, a modernized identity verification system, to clear security.

The fee will cover a 10-day travel period, allowing passengers to establish their identity at security checkpoints without a compliant ID. The TSA warns the manual verification process can cause delays at the airport.

Officials advise all passengers to obtain a REAL ID from the Texas Department of Public Safety or have a valid U.S. passport or other DHS-approved ID before their flight, to avoid extra costs and wait times.

For more information on REAL ID requirements, residents can visit TSA.gov or text "AskTSA" to 275-872.