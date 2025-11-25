All rights reserved. © 2025
VOTE: What are 2025's best albums?

By Robin Hilton
Published November 25, 2025 at 12:21 PM EST
We're bringing back our listener poll to help stick a fork in 2025 and make sense of all the amazing music that came out. So, using the form below, tell us your top five albums (or EPs) released this year.

Be sure to tell us what your No. 1 album is and why you love it so much. (No need to rank the rest of your top five).

We'll share the poll results in an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered (which you can follow in your preferred podcast app).

Keep an eye out for the rest of our year-end coverage, starting Dec. 2, including NPR Music's picks for the year's best songs, albums and more.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a host and senior producer for the All Songs Considered podcast and Tiny Desk, a series he helped create -- and named -- in 2008. He’s since produced performances at the Desk by Harry Styles, Chance The Rapper, Alana Springsteen, Steve Martin, and more.