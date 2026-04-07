All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This Is My Thing: Model Railroading!

KUT 90.5 | By Mike Lee | KUT
Published April 7, 2026 at 10:55 AM EDT
Steve Jackobs in his home train room March 17, 2026
Michael Lee
Steve Jackobs in his home train room March 17, 2026

On This Is My Thing, our continuing mission is to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it's their job and not because it's a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it's your thing.

Model railroading has been a popular hobby for years and years, so it's hard to believe that we covered actual railroading on real trains before we got around to talking to someone about model railroading.
But better late than never! This week we're talking to Steve Jackobs about his decades-long love this venerable hobby. At age 10, a young Steve was gifted a train set by his father, and once he opened that box he never really looked back.
We'll talk with Steve about why he loves this hobby, how it feeds a creative need, about the fictional Austin-to-Taylor train layout he's built in the spare room of his house, and much more!

Some of the controls for Steve's train layout March 17, 2026
1 of 12  — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading15.png
Some of the controls for Steve's train layout March 17, 2026
Michael Lee /
Part of the Taylor side of Steve's home train layout, March 17, 2026
2 of 12  — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading12.png
Part of the Taylor side of Steve's home train layout, March 17, 2026
Michael Lee /
Part of the Taylor side of Steve's home train layout, March 17, 2026
3 of 12  — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading11.png
Part of the Taylor side of Steve's home train layout, March 17, 2026
/
A detail of Steve's train layout, featuring one of several checkerboards he's placed throughout the scene, March 17, 2026
4 of 12  — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading09.png
A detail of Steve's train layout, featuring one of several checkerboards he's placed throughout the scene, March 17, 2026
Michael Lee /
Steve makes some adjustments on his train layout, March 17, 2026
5 of 12  — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading13.png
Steve makes some adjustments on his train layout, March 17, 2026
Michael Lee /
One of the controllers for Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026
6 of 12  — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading14.png
One of the controllers for Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026
Michael Lee /
Another of the checkerboards scattered throughout Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026
7 of 12  — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading08.png
Another of the checkerboards scattered throughout Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026
Michael Lee /
Steve's painting setup, located just beneath his train tracks, March 17, 2026
8 of 12  — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading07.png
Steve's painting setup, located just beneath his train tracks, March 17, 2026
/
Part of the Austin side of Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026
9 of 12  — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading06.png
Part of the Austin side of Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026
Michael Lee /
A locomotive travels from Austin to Taylor in Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026
10 of 12  — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading05.png
A locomotive travels from Austin to Taylor in Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026
Michael Lee /
A caboose sits on Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026
11 of 12  — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading03.png
A caboose sits on Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026
Michael Lee /
Part of the Austin side of Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026
12 of 12  — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading01.png
Part of the Austin side of Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026
Michael Lee /

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you'll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again). There's some great stuff in there that couldn't fit into the shorter on-air version. Check it out!

Copyright 2026 KUT News
Latest from the Lone Star State
Mike Lee | KUT
Mike is a features producer at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces Arts Eclectic, Get Involved, and the Sonic ID project, and also produces videos and cartoons for kut.org. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.