This Is My Thing: Model Railroading!

On This Is My Thing, our continuing mission is to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it's their job and not because it's a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it's your thing.

Model railroading has been a popular hobby for years and years, so it's hard to believe that we covered actual railroading on real trains before we got around to talking to someone about model railroading.

But better late than never! This week we're talking to Steve Jackobs about his decades-long love this venerable hobby. At age 10, a young Steve was gifted a train set by his father, and once he opened that box he never really looked back.

We'll talk with Steve about why he loves this hobby, how it feeds a creative need, about the fictional Austin-to-Taylor train layout he's built in the spare room of his house, and much more!

1 of 12 — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading15.png Some of the controls for Steve's train layout March 17, 2026 Michael Lee / 2 of 12 — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading12.png Part of the Taylor side of Steve's home train layout, March 17, 2026 Michael Lee / 3 of 12 — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading11.png Part of the Taylor side of Steve's home train layout, March 17, 2026 / 4 of 12 — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading09.png A detail of Steve's train layout, featuring one of several checkerboards he's placed throughout the scene, March 17, 2026 Michael Lee / 5 of 12 — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading13.png Steve makes some adjustments on his train layout, March 17, 2026 Michael Lee / 6 of 12 — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading14.png One of the controllers for Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026 Michael Lee / 7 of 12 — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading08.png Another of the checkerboards scattered throughout Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026 Michael Lee / 8 of 12 — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading07.png Steve's painting setup, located just beneath his train tracks, March 17, 2026 / 9 of 12 — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading06.png Part of the Austin side of Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026 Michael Lee / 10 of 12 — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading05.png A locomotive travels from Austin to Taylor in Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026 Michael Lee / 11 of 12 — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading03.png A caboose sits on Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026 Michael Lee / 12 of 12 — 20260317_ThisIsMyThingModelRailroading01.png Part of the Austin side of Steve's train layout, March 17, 2026 Michael Lee /

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you'll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again). There's some great stuff in there that couldn't fit into the shorter on-air version. Check it out!



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