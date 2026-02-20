How will living on Mars change the human body and mind?

Listen

On Tuesday, NASA began another practice launch countdown as it eyes the potential launch next month of Artemis II, the first mission in decades to carry Americans around the moon.

Returning to the moon is part of a larger plan to establish a long-term human presence on the lunar surface and to eventually do the same on Mars.

While such a vision may make it sound like space settlement is right around the corner, there is still a lot we just don't know about how living in space, on the moon, or on Mars long-term will affect us.

Rice University biology professor Scott Solomon has been thinking a lot about it. He digs into the subject in his new book Becoming Martian: How Living in Space Will Change Our Bodies and Minds, and he discusses that subject in an interview with Houston Matters host Craig Cohen (audio and video above).

Solomon will discuss the book tonight at 5:30 at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice.

