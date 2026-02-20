All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO KEDT FOOD & WINE CLASSIC!

How will living on Mars change the human body and mind?

Houston Public Media News 88.7 | By Michael Hagerty
Published February 20, 2026 at 10:54 AM EST

Listen

On Tuesday, NASA began another practice launch countdown as it eyes the potential launch next month of Artemis II, the first mission in decades to carry Americans around the moon.

Returning to the moon is part of a larger plan to establish a long-term human presence on the lunar surface and to eventually do the same on Mars.

While such a vision may make it sound like space settlement is right around the corner, there is still a lot we just don't know about how living in space, on the moon, or on Mars long-term will affect us.

Rice University biology professor Scott Solomon has been thinking a lot about it. He digs into the subject in his new book Becoming Martian: How Living in Space Will Change Our Bodies and Minds, and he discusses that subject in an interview with Houston Matters host Craig Cohen (audio and video above).

Solomon will discuss the book tonight at 5:30 at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice.

RELATED: We still have a long, long way to go before there's ever ‘A City on Mars'

Copyright 2026 Houston Public Media News 88.7

Rice University biology professor Scott Solomon and his book, "Becoming Martian."
Photo: Rice University
/
Photo: Rice University
Rice University biology professor Scott Solomon and his book, "Becoming Martian."
Rice University biology professor Scott Solomon and his book, “Becoming Martian.”
Latest from the Lone Star State
Michael Hagerty