Rain poured through NRG Stadium during monster truck rally due to roof-replacement construction

In the span of ten minutes, NRG Park saw as much as four-tenths of an inch of rain during a Monster Jam event on Saturday.

Some monster truck rally-goers inside NRG Stadium felt it firsthand when rain poured through the stadium's roof.

Videos shared on social media show a line of water falling into the NRG Stadium Saturday night during the event, as thunderstorms rolled through the Houston area.

"While NRG Stadium is structurally sound under normal conditions, it is currently in an active roof‑replacement construction phase, which increases temporary exposure to extreme weather," the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation said in a statement.

The incident comes weeks out from NRG Stadium's flagship Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which begins on March 2, and months from the World Cup's seven matches in Houston, both of which could draw hundreds of thousands of people to NRG Stadium.

A spokesperson for NRG Park said in a statement that all events at the stadium are moving forward as planned.

"The project is being strategically managed and includes full awareness of our tenants and event partners," Nina Jackson, director of marketing and PR with NRG Park, said. "Our teams will address any necessary work as part of the ongoing project."

