Texas Thanksgiving road travel mostly dry but could turn rainy for some

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Travel weather across Texas for Thanksgiving will start mostly dry but could end rainy for some, according to the National Weather Service.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports Wednesday and Sunday will be the most congested days to be on the road in the Lone Star State. Additional state troopers will be on the lookout for speeders, drunk drivers, and those not buckled up.

Travel weather across the state on Wednesday will be rain free except for Laredo and Brownsville, which both could see some roadways turn slick.

Thanksgiving Day itself will be sunny to mostly sunny across the state with highs mostly in the 60s and 70s. Highs in the 50s are possible in the Texas Panhandle and North Texas on Turkey Day.

Travel weather across the state on Sunday may see showers fall on Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley. All have a low to moderate chances of rain.

Overall, highs across Texas from Wednesday through Sunday will range from the 50s and 60s in the Texas Panhandle and North Texas to the 70s and 80s in the Rio Grande Valley. Temperatures will be around freezing on Thanksgiving morning and the morning after in Amarillo.

The American Automobile Association reports a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas to start this Thanksgiving week was $2.65, while the U.S. average was $3.06.

AAA reports nearly 6 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more on the road this holiday.

Copyright 2025 KSTX News