Report: Trump administration considers moving FEMA to Texas, tapping state's top emergency official

The Trump administration is weighing whether to relocate the Federal Emergency Management Agency to Texas and tap the state's top emergency official to lead it, Politico reported Monday, citing two former senior FEMA officials.

In February, Trump interviewed Nim Kidd, head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, to run FEMA. Kidd later acknowledged the interview but declined the position, writing on LinkedIn that he is "committed to serving Texas first."

Kidd sits on a 13-member FEMA review council that Trump appointed. Politico reported that the panel is expected to recommend FEMA's move to Texas. The outlet said that would accommodate Kidd's wish to remain in Texas

Kidd could not be immediately reached for comment Monday. Gov. Greg Abbott also sits on the review council and could not be immediately reached. The Politico report did not say what city could be under consideration for a potential FEMA relocation.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas called Kidd "the GOAT," Monday on X, an acronym for "greatest of all time."

Kidd began his career 33 years ago as a volunteer firefighter in La Vernia. He has overseen the state's response to several large and deadly disasters, including this year's Hill Country floods and last year's Panhandle wildfires.

Politico's report came hours after acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson resigned Monday to return to the private sector. FEMA chief of staff Karen Evans will fill the acting administrator role stating Dec. 1.

"The FEMA review council continues its work and will make recommendations in their final report," said the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, in a statement to The Texas Tribune.

FEMA coordinates federal responses to disasters and emergencies, including by providing financial and other support to victims, administering programs like the National Flood Insurance Program and preparing professionals to address threats.

Republicans in 2024 accused agency officials of withholding aid from houses that outwardly supported Trump. A report later debunked this claim as a one-off incident, then this year, Trump's DHS published a new report raising the same claims of politically biased aid distribution.

Moving the agency about 1,500 miles from Washington to Texas could create "huge challenges" by separating the headquarters from its overseeing agency, one former FEMA official told Politico.

Alex Nguyen contributed to this story.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.



