H-E-B Donates $6 million to Meals on Wheels and Texas food banks

H-E-B announced last week they are donating $6 million to two charitable organizations to help fight hunger across the state. A donation of $5 million will support Texas food banks and $1 million to Meals on Wheels.

The move comes as officials began notifying Texans that benefits from Supplemental Food Assistance and Nutrition Program, or SNAP, will be cut off in November if the government shutdown continues.

Meals on Wheels Texas delivers more than 100,000 meals daily in Texas. The federal government shutdown and unanticipated federal cuts have the nonprofit planning for uncertainty. The funding gap Meals on Wheels in San Antonio experienced this month was due to an unexpected federal grant reduction of about $1.2 million.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q recently donated $192,000 to Meals on Wheels in San Antonio amid cuts to funding, and Bexar County commissioners are looking into helping fund the beleaguered organization as well.

There are about 900 people on the Meals on Wheels waiting list in San Antonio. It costs about $2200 per person to supply meals for a year.

Disclosure: H-E-B and Meals on Wheels are sponsors of Texas Public Radio. We cover them as we would any other business, institution or organization.

