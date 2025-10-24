Ocean Invaders

Extras
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Who rules the streets -- and skies -- of the city?
Times Square never shuts down, and neither do its pigeons.
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Discover how pigeons find a mate for life.
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Latest Episodes
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Find out why deadly flash floods are on the rise and how we can protect ourselves from them.
Explore mysterious 9,000-year-old Stone Age megastructures found in the Arabian Desert.
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Trace the remarkable origin story of Homo sapiens and the crucial moments that shaped our species.
Archaeological discoveries reveal traces of ancient civilizations in the Amazon.