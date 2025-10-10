All rights reserved. © 2025
Arthur

Looking for Bonnie/The Secret Origin of Supernova

Episode 10 | 26m 55s

Famous rock musician Dean Lomax visits Elwood City and calls on George's dad to fix his equally famous guitar, named Bonnie. / Arthur is dismayed when he learns an energy drink endorsed by his favorite comic book character is full of sugar - it doesn't give you any special energy or magic powers at all!

Aired: 04/08/10 | Expires: 11/07/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Making Conversation/A Cloudy Day
George learns how to talk to adults. / Arthur and friends go to see a silent movie.
Episode: E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Listen Up!/Arthur's New Old Vacation
Muffy helps Francine deal with the death of her Bubbe./Arthur makes his vacation more fun.
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 27:26
Arthur
Arthur's Almost Boring Day/The Half-Baked Sale
Arthur worried that his day will be boring./Grandma Thora is not so great of a cook.
Episode: E20 | 27:26
Watch 26:25
Arthur
D.W.’s New Best Friend/Freaky Tuesday
D.W. meets Hana, who is much older and totally cool!/Buster thinks teachers have it easy.
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Fright Night/Citizen Cheikh
Buster's Uncle Bob comes to visit. / Cheikh and his family are becoming American citizens.
Episode: E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
When the Rivals Came to Roost/The Longest Eleven Minutes
Lakewood Elementary has to share space with their rivals. / The internet is out!
Episode: E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
The Hallway Minotaur/Ladonna's Like List
There's a new hallway monitor in town! / Ladonna thinks everyone likes her.
Episode: E7 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Bud's Knotty Problem/That's MY Grandma!
Bud wants a new pair of boots./Grandma Thora becomes the most popular babysitter in town.
Episode: E4 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Molina's Mulligan/Buster Bombs
Alberto starts competitive golfing. / Has Buster lost his comedy skills?!
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 24:54
Arthur
I Wanna Hold Your Hand/Whistling in the Wind
Binky fears his secret will get back to his friends. / Timmy wants to whistle like Tommy.
Episode: E2 | 24:54