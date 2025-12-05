Arthur's First Sleepover/Arthur's New Year's Eve

Arthur, Buster, and Brain are having a sleepover in Arthur's yard, and D.W. wants to be at the sleepover too so that she can take pictures of aliens. But, of course, she's not invited. / For the past few years, Arthur kept on trying to stay up until midnight for the new year, but he always fell asleep. This year he decides to not stay up at all, until his friends tell him what happens every year.