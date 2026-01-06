Adult computer literacy classes return to Brownsville libraries

The Brownsville Public Library System kicks off the New Year with the return of its Adult Computer Literacy classes.

The free classes provide hands-on instruction to build or hone computer skills that are becoming more important for everyday tasks such job searching, communication, and accessing online services.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays in January, beginning January 6, at two library locations. Morning sessions will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Southmost Branch, 4320 Southmost Blvd. Evening sessions, starting at 5 p.m., will be offered at the Main Branch, 2600 Central Blvd.

For information about Adult Computer Literacy classes and other Brownsville library programs, visit BrownsvilleTX.gov.