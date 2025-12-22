Brownsville, DHR enter agreement to grow hospital, medical services

The City of Brownsville and DHR Health Brownsville will soon add approximately 14,000 square feet, more jobs, and other enhancements to the City’s newest hospital.

It’s part of a Chapter 380 Grant Agreement as city leaders continue to support and collaborate with local businesses. DHR Health will invest $17.2 million in the expansion, to create new access points for specialty care, emergency services, and surgical excellence for local residents.

“This partnership is proof that great things happen when we all come together in the best interest of our community,” DHR Health Chairman of the Board Dr. Carlos J. Cardenas said in a news release. “We are thankful that we will be able to further increase access to specialty healthcare services and elevate patient care.”

The expansion will add six new ER bays and six new surgical suites, expand the ER waiting area, and create 20 new full-time jobs in the Brownsville healthcare market.

“The DHR Brownsville expansion strengthens our healthcare services in our City,” rownsville City Mayor John Cowen Jr. said in a news release, “and gives our healthcare professionals the opportunity to better serve patients with compassion and efficiency.”

The hospital expansion is expected to begin construction as soon as all necessary permits are approved, and expected to be completed within two years.