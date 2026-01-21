All rights reserved. © 2026
The science behind why we click with some people and why we need connection

Houston Public Media News 88.7 | By Michael Hagerty
Published January 21, 2026 at 10:35 AM EST
Houston journalist Kate Muprhy delves into the science behind human connection in her new book, “Why We Click.”
Listen

Let's face it: the Internet age has been a dual-edge sword. Social media, smart phones, wi-fi, and other technological advances have allowed us to connect in the digital world with more people more often than ever before.

And yet, there's often something missing — that personal connection, that more meaningful relationship that develops when we are face to face.

Houston journalist Kate Murphy delves into the science behind that need for connection — and why we find it in some more than others — in her new book, Why We Click: The Emerging Science of Interpersonal Synchrony, which comes out Jan. 27.

In an interview with Houston Matters host Craig Cohen, Murphy discusses the science behind why we connect with people, why we need it, how our physical bodies sync up with people we connect with, and how connection can sometimes have its pitfalls.

Murphy will discuss the book on Jan. 26 at Blue Willow Bookshop and Feb. 11 at Brazos Bookstore.

RELATED: Kate Murphy on the lost art of listening

