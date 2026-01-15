Here’s how to get tickets to the 2026 Houston rodeo

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo / Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Lainey Wilson performing at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Tickets to this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale on Thursday. It may not be your first rodeo, but there are a few things to know about how to get your hands on tickets.

For starters, the tickets will go on sale in waves, depending on when the artist you want to see performs at NRG Stadium. Houston Public Media has everything you need to know about prices, when to buy and how the sale will work.

When does the sale go live?

Tickets will go on sale on the AXS website in two different waves: one Thursday morning for musical acts performing March 2-11, and another wave in the afternoon for performances from March 12-21.

Wave 1 tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., with a waiting room open at 9:30 a.m.

Wave 2 tickets go on sale at 2 p.m., with its waiting room open at 1:30 p.m.

The waiting room will not be first-come, first-served. Once guests enter the waiting room, they will be randomly selected to enter the sale to purchase tickets, and they can purchase up to 10 tickets.

Which artists are in which sale?

Artists during the Wave 1 sale (with links to the respective ticket sales webpages):

Artists during the Wave 2 sale (with links to the respective ticket sales webpages):

Tickets to Cody Johnson's March 22 performance at the end of the rodeo are already on sale.

During the weekdays, rodeo performances start at 6:45 p.m., with concerts starting at approximately 9 p.m. NRG Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m.

On the weekends, rodeos start at 2:45 p.m., with the concerts happening around 5 p.m. NRG Stadium gates will open at 2 p.m.

How much are tickets?

Standard ticket prices start at $35, which includes a $5 convenience fee, according to RodeoHouston.

Here are the ticket prices shared by rodeo officials:

Upper Level: $35 or $44

Loge Level: $53

Club Level: $74 or $79

Field Level: $69

Action Seats: $180

Chairman's Club Party Deck, presented by AXS: $205

Chute Seats, presented by Cheniere: $429

