Here’s how to get tickets to the 2026 Houston rodeo
Tickets to this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale on Thursday. It may not be your first rodeo, but there are a few things to know about how to get your hands on tickets.
For starters, the tickets will go on sale in waves, depending on when the artist you want to see performs at NRG Stadium. Houston Public Media has everything you need to know about prices, when to buy and how the sale will work.
When does the sale go live?
Tickets will go on sale on the AXS website in two different waves: one Thursday morning for musical acts performing March 2-11, and another wave in the afternoon for performances from March 12-21.
Wave 1 tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., with a waiting room open at 9:30 a.m.
Wave 2 tickets go on sale at 2 p.m., with its waiting room open at 1:30 p.m.
The waiting room will not be first-come, first-served. Once guests enter the waiting room, they will be randomly selected to enter the sale to purchase tickets, and they can purchase up to 10 tickets.
Which artists are in which sale?
Artists during the Wave 1 sale (with links to the respective ticket sales webpages):
- March 2: Riley Green
- March 3: J Balvin
- March 4: Rascal Flatts
- March 5: Russell Dickerson
- March 6: Lizzo
- March 7: Dwight Yoakam
- March 8: Forrest Frank
- March 9: Luke Bryan
- March 10: Megan Moroney
- March 11: Creed
Artists during the Wave 2 sale (with links to the respective ticket sales webpages):
- March 12: Chris Stapleton
- March 13: Shaboozey
- March 14: Kelly Clarkson
- March 15: Pepe Aguilar
- March 16: Cross Canadian Ragweed
- March 17: The Red Clay Strays
- March 18: Koe Wetzel
- March 19: Lainey Wilson
- March 20: Parker McCollum
- March 21: Tim McGraw
Tickets to Cody Johnson's March 22 performance at the end of the rodeo are already on sale.
During the weekdays, rodeo performances start at 6:45 p.m., with concerts starting at approximately 9 p.m. NRG Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m.
On the weekends, rodeos start at 2:45 p.m., with the concerts happening around 5 p.m. NRG Stadium gates will open at 2 p.m.
How much are tickets?
Standard ticket prices start at $35, which includes a $5 convenience fee, according to RodeoHouston.
Here are the ticket prices shared by rodeo officials:
- Upper Level: $35 or $44
- Loge Level: $53
- Club Level: $74 or $79
- Field Level: $69
- Action Seats: $180
- Chairman's Club Party Deck, presented by AXS: $205
- Chute Seats, presented by Cheniere: $429
Copyright 2026 Houston Public Media News 88.7