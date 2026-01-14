Houston could see 500,000 visitors for the World Cup, officials say

Michael Adkison / Houston Public Media Gladys Torres, wearing her Lionel Messi Argentina jersey, watches as the groups are selected for the 2026 World Cup.

Hundreds of soccer fans gathered at the Little Woodrow's East Downtown location on a cool Friday in December to watch the 2026 World Cup Final Draw, determining which teams would be in each group — and which teams could come to Houston.

"I'm supposed to be working on the clock," said Hermen, who did not share his last name for that reason. "Fútbol is a language, it's a culture, it's heritage. You see the ball playing? It's a sport of the people."

The final draw was, in some ways, one of the last major hurdles before the World Cup arrives in the summer of 2026. Afterward, FIFA determined each specific match at each venue, including the seven matches that will be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium. The international soccer federation then opened up a random selection for fans to purchase tickets to World Cup matches.

Early signs indicate this World Cup will be the biggest in FIFA's history. In December, the league reported the demand for tickets "breaks all records," saying 150 million tickets were requested as of Dec. 29, 2025.

Though Houston's World Cup host committee doesn't have access to the ticket reports, the organization estimates some 500,000 people could come to Houston over the course of three weeks, when the city hosts its seven matches. They could bring with them a $1.5 billion economic impact.

As many as 181,000 tourists will be in need of accommodations in Houston, according to a Deloitte study commissioned by Airbnb, one of the World Cup's official sponsors. About 31,000 could stay at a short-term rental, earning Airbnb hosts around $3,000 throughout the tournament.

"That's going to translate into $372 million in GDP generated by travel on Airbnb in and around Houston," Airbnb's head of policy Laura Spanjian said.

Searches for flights to Houston also surged by 250% year-over-year, according to KAYAK, a travel agency. Following the World Cup final draw in December, Houston flight searches also went up week-over-week.

"Houston is definitely at the top of the list," said Sarah Kennedy, a travel trend expert at KAYAK. "The only two host cities that are currently surpassing Houston in terms of a surge in interest are Boston and Dallas."

The man behind Houston's World Cup preparations

Added Chris Canetti, the president of the Houston host committee: "It’s as though we’re hosting seven Super Bowls in 21 days."

In an interview with Houston Public Media, Canetti characterized his job as being in charge of all things World Cup-related in Houston, a role he's held for years, shortly after FIFA announced North America would host this year’s World Cup.

Michael Adkison / Houston Public Media Chris Canetti, pictured here on Jan. 7, 2025, is president of Houston's World Cup host committee.

Prior to that, Canetti was the president of the Houston Dynamo, the city's professional men’s soccer team. Not every host committee president across the country has such a background in soccer, he said.

"I have an understanding of the game having been in Major League Soccer for 19 years and run a club," Canetti said. "Understanding the technical aspect of it; the sporting side of it, if you will; and what’s important to the coaches, and the players, and the federations. But at the same time, from the fan side, really understanding the culture of the game, and what’s important to the fans, and how the game is sold and promoted and even talked about."

After joining the host committee, Canetti's role revolved around convincing FIFA that Houston would be an ideal candidate for hosting matches in the World Cup. Since 2022, when FIFA announced Houston would be a host city, Canetti's job has been putting his pitch into practice.

What's in store for the World Cup

The Houston World Cup host committee has a contract with FIFA, obligating the committee to accomplish certain tasks in preparation, particularly as it pertains to safety and security, transportation and improvements to NRG Stadium, where the matches will be played.

"We have to set the table and make sure the venue is ready for the party that's about to come," Canetti said. "And then FIFA brings the party."

That includes covering up the name "NRG Stadium" at the venue. FIFA is particular about its sponsors for the World Cup, and most of the stadiums in the tournament will be referred to by the name of the city where they're located rather than a naming-rights sponsor.

As such, "NRG Stadium" will be referred to as "Houston Stadium." Canetti confirmed, though, that such signage will be covered up rather than taken down completely.

There are other, bigger plans in store over the next five months leading up to the World Cup. The Houston host committee will hold a month-long free fan festival in East Downtown, where fans can watch every single match through the entirety of the World Cup.

Airbnb is also investing $1 million to create a "Green Corridor," a walkable path that would take fans from the fan festival in East Downtown to NRG Stadium. The trip is 7 miles one way.

“We’re extremely prepared,” Canetti said. “We have, as a city, hosted more major sporting events than any other city in North America since 2004. That’s Super Bowls, Final Fours, college football championships, all-star games, bowl games, international soccer, you name it. Houston’s done it more than anybody else. So, by virtue of that we have this built-in preparedness.”

