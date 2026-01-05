Houston saw more 90-plus-degree days in 2025 than ever before

Lucio Vasquez / Houston Public Media The downtown Houston skyline.

For every five days in 2025, two of them were 90 degrees or hotter in Houston, according to the National Weather Service. That's the most in history for the city.

A total of 145 days last year saw temperatures at or above 90 degrees, the weather service’s Houston/Galveston office reported in its 2025 review. That surpasses the previous record of 142 days in 2011.

With an average temperature of 73 degrees, 2025 was Houston’s second-warmest year on record. That's nearly 3 degrees warmer than the "normal" average temperature, according to NWS.

The hottest year, 2024, was one-tenth of a degree warmer at 73.1 degrees. The three hottest years on record are each of the last three years.

National Weather Service records for the Houston region date back to 1889.

While Houston did not break any records for low temperatures in 2025, several records were broken for high temperatures. Twenty-five days last year broke the record for high maximum temperatures on those dates, and 22 days broke the record for high minimum temperatures.

RELATED: Houston summers are getting hotter and more extreme, data shows

"We had warmer-than-normal temperatures in the overnight hours, which typically you feel in the summertime," said Cameron Batiste, a meteorologist with NWS Houston/Galveston.

The year was also drier than normal, meteorologists said. Southeast Texas saw about 39 inches of rain in total, which is nearly 13 inches below normal. The wettest day of the year was Oct. 25, when Houston saw just under 3 inches of rain.

Copyright 2026 Houston Public Media News 88.7