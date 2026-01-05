Andrew White suspends latest campaign for Texas governor, endorses Gina Hinojosa

Andrew Schneider / Houston Public Media Andrew White is potentially going to announce a bid for Governor, saying on X he'll make a decision next week. He first ran for Governor in 2018.

Houston-area businessman Andrew White suspended his campaign for governor of Texas on Monday, citing a lack of campaign contributions as the leading factor.

White, a Democrat and the son of the late former Gov. Mark White, made the announcement in a video shared on X.

TOUGH NEWS: I’M ENDING THE CAMPAIGN. pic.twitter.com/Xm2r7CJzOy

— Andrew White (@andrewwhite4tx) January 5, 2026

"We just haven't raised the money that we needed to raise to be successful," White said. "So instead of fighting this fight against [State Representative] Gina [Hinojosa], I think it's better for me to just step aside and let Gina save her resources so she can beat Greg Abbott in November."

White said he plans to vote for Hinojosa, a Democrat who represents Austin in the Texas legislature.

Hinojosa is vying to take on Abbott, the Republican who is seeking a record fourth term as governor, in November’s general election.

"I am incredibly grateful to Andrew White for his leadership and for this show of support," Hinojosa said in a news release. "It takes incredible courage to enter the ring and run for statewide office in Texas, and it takes even more to step down when you know what's at stake. I am humbled and honored to have his endorsement."

There are several other candidates for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, including former Houston-area congressman Chris Bell, who made an unsuccessful run for governor in 2006. Early polling indicates Hinojosa has a sizeable lead by more than 30 percentage points over any other Democratic candidate.

White previously ran for governor in 2018 but lost in the Democratic primary runoff to Lupe Valdez. Abbott defeated Valdez that year in the general election to win a second term as governor.

White’s father, the late former Gov. Mark White, served from 1983-87.

Copyright 2026 Houston Public Media News 88.7