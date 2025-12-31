After an anti-Muslim protest, Austin police are changing how they handle hateful demonstrations

The Austin Police Department is changing its policy on how to address incidents in which people feel threatened by hate speech after an Islamophobic demonstration last week.

Last Saturday, a monthly breakfast potluck hosted by the North Austin Muslim Community Center was interrupted by two protesters who called attendees "evil" and "wicked," according to video posted online by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

CAIR condemned the demonstration, asking APD to investigate.

Muzzammil Ahmad, one of the people who regularly gather at Walnut Creek after morning prayers, said they do so "in good faith" and called on APD to make sure "spaces remain safe and welcoming to everyone regardless of their faith."

"It was deeply troubling that those hateful individuals chose to intimidate and threaten us in a public place that is meant for children to play around safely," Ahmad said.

Police say officers responded to the incident but that it is not under review because the demonstration was protected under free-speech law.

APD did not respond directly to a request for comment on community concerns, but the department did send a statement from Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax.

Broadnax said the speech was "abhorrent" and that the department would change its policies in responding to similar incidents going forward.

"Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis is making immediate changes in how these types of incidents are handled, including that in the event of an apparent hate speech occurrence, officers will call a supervisor on scene," Broadnax said. "In many instances — while hate speech is not illegal — individuals may be cited for other violations, such as causing a disturbance."

Broadnax added that the city will "ensure" public spaces like parks remain safe "for community members to gather free of harassment or intimidation."

In a statement, Shaimaa Zayan, operations manager with CAIR-Austin, welcomed the change.

"This new policy will benefit not only the Muslim community but all vulnerable communities facing similar harassment based on their identity," Zayan said.

CAIR also called on top state officials to condemn the demonstration, including Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. All three have targeted the group, which is one of the largest Muslim advocacy nonprofits with chapters nationwide.

Abbott and Paxton sought to label the group a terrorist organization last month, banning it from owning land in Texas and pushing for a state police investigation. The group filed a federal lawsuit against Paxton and Abbott the same day.

Cornyn, who's locked in what could be a bruising Republican primary against Paxton, filed a bill this month to revoke the tax-exempt status of CAIR, accusing the organization of supporting terrorism.

KUT reached out to Abbott, Paxton and Cornyn for this story, and they did not comment on the incident.

