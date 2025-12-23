H-E-B yogurt product is being recalled because of undeclared almond ingredient

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

H-E-B is recalling a yogurt product for failing to declare almonds — an ingredient that could cause a serious or life-threatening reaction for some people who are allergic to almonds.

The recall is for the "Higher Harvest" Dairy-Free Coconut Based yogurt brand — specifically, the strawberry flavor in 5.3-ounce plastic yogurt cups with foil lids.

The Federal Drug Administration posted on Friday that the recalled product was distributed to H-E-B and shipped on November 24, 2025, through H-E-B distribution centers and grocery stores in Texas.

The "Best by" date is January 2, 2026.

Additionally, that date can be found printed on the bottom of the containers as "01/02/26" for individual containers.

According to the FDA, Plant Based Innovations in Leominster, MA, is recalling the yogurt product.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to almonds could risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions to the yogurt if they consume the product.

A customer who purchased the product registered a complaint saying that the packaging of the product did not declare the presence of almond.

However, no illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the yogurt are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may choose instead to dispose of the product as a safety measure.

Consumers with questions may contact PlantBased Innovations at 978-600-0904, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM EST, or by email at info@storebrandpartner.com.

