Altercation at Texas A&M football game reportedly prompts criminal complaint against DPS trooper

A college football player in South Carolina has reportedly filed a criminal complaint against a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper following an incident at a November game at Texas A&M.

A Houston-based attorney for the player, University of South Carolina running back Oscar Adaway III, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. According toThe Washington Post, attorney B. Keith Jackson confirmed that Adaway had filed a complaint accusing the officer of assault.

The incident occurred Nov. 15, just before halftime in College Station, when South Carolina was leading Texas A&M 26-3. In a video widely circulated on social media, a DPS trooper can be seen pushing his way through two Gamecocks players exiting a Kyle Field tunnel after the visiting team scored a touchdown. The officer and players can then be seen exchanging words as the officer points at South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor, the other player with whom the officer collided. Harbor had just scored the touchdown.

Shortly after the incident, DPS released a statement and said the trooper had been relieved from his game duties. The trooper has not been publicly identified.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is aware of the incident that occurred today during the Texas A&M football game," DPS said in a social media post at the time. "The DPS trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time."

DPS has not responded to multiple follow-up requests for comment regarding the incident.

CBS Sportsreported Thursday that the Brazos County District Attorney's Office was considering whether or not to move forward with criminal charges. The DA's office toldHouston Public Mediaon Friday that it did not handle misdemeanor cases and that such cases would be reviewed by the Brazos County Attorney's Office.

The Brazos County Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the possibility of charges against the DPS trooper.

Texas A&M went on to beat South Carolina 31-30, following a comeback by the Aggies in the second half. Texas A&M qualified for the college football playoffs and is scheduled to host Miami for a first-round matchup on Saturday.

