Seasonal affective disorder: Therapy and medication help, but so can what you eat

Seasonal Affective Disorder is s a kind of depression related to changes in season, most often fall and winter. It can cause people to have less energy and to become moody.

Treatment can include light therapy, psychotherapy and medications.

But Denice Taylor, a registered dietitian with Texas Health Arlington told KERA's Sam Baker what you eat may also relieve symptoms.

Taylor: There's many studies out there that suggest having low vitamin D levels could be linked to the things that trigger the seasonal affective disorder and mood changes.

We've always called vitamin D the sunshine vitamin because it's a vitamin that our skin absorbs through the UV light that happens with the sunlight. It converts our pre-vitamin D into the active vitamin D.

So in those times of less sunlight, we're not making as much vitamin D in our body. So we have to rely on our food sources when there's less sunlight.

Baker: Couldn't you just simply take a supplement?

Taylor: Well, we do know that our body absorbs the nutrition from foods better, especially vitamin D.

Baker: What will we need to do then to get more vitamin D into our system through food?

Taylor: There are dairy foods, fortified foods that have vitamin D. Then there are things like salmon, tuna, fatty fish. And there's one vegetable that absorbs the vitamin D through the sunlight, and that's mushrooms. And egg yolks are also a good source of vitamin D.

Baker: Is that enough to correct this seasonal affective disorder, or are there other foods that we could look at that could help as well?

Taylor: We also look at vitamin C, which is so important during the wintertime when we're keeping our immune status strong. And food sources of vitamin C are oranges, citrus fruits, kiwi, broccoli, bell peppers, these are just to name a few, but any foods that are fortified with vitamin C are good choices.

We also know that plant-based foods that are high in antioxidants, these are some of our best defenses in improving our moods because of the nutrition that they've got. Fruits and vegetables, beans, plant-based foods are good choices, and whole grains.

Baker: For many people in the grocery store, pocketbook rules. What kind of choices do you have?

Taylor: We can stock up on canned fruit packed in its own juice and vegetables, which may tend to be a good bargain. And then frozen vegetables are very healthy. You can get those all year long.

Baker: As we are talking, it's holiday time. There's all sorts of good tasting stuff out there available everywhere you go. How should you handle that?

Taylor: We can always think about those seasonal fruit that's out there and stock up even in the pantry on fruit packed in its own juice. And in planning for those seasonal sweets, think small portions. Think in advance just to have a small amount. We do know that our brain has a sweet memory. It remembers that we like those sweets. So be prepared, have small portions, or make substitutes such as good seasonal fruit.

Baker: During the winter months, what else should you avoid besides sugar? I would imagine it's a time like what, alcohol, starchy foods and whatever?

Taylor: Correct. Those are foods to really think about avoiding or cutting down because many of them have ingredients such as excessive fat, excessive salt, and then alcohol and things that just aren't healthy for us.

We want to be mindful of thinking of good, healthy foods and drinking more water, keeping water at the top of our mind.

Baker: Anything you want to add before we conclude?

Taylor: Sure, five tips for coping with the seasonal affective disorder:

Do those activities that you like.



Think feel good foods, foods that are healthy, colorful fruits and vegetables,



Focus on the main nutrients such as foods with vitamin D, vitamin C, protein, and plant-based foods,



Avoid or cut down on the sugar, alcohol, and processed foods.



And if this seasonal affective disorder interferes with daily life, it's okay to seek professional help.

RESOURCES:

Seasonal Affective Disorder:

The Seasonal Affective Disorder Symptoms Doctors Want You to Know

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Copyright 2025 KERA News