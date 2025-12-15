Jasmine Crockett leads James Talarico by 8 points in Senate Democratic primary, new poll finds

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett leads state Rep. James Talarico by 8 percentage points in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, according to a poll released Friday.

The statewide survey, conducted by Texas Southern University from Tuesday through Thursday, found that 51% of likely Democratic voters planned to support Crockett in the March primary and 43% intended to vote for Talarico, with 6% of voters unsure.

The poll, which fielded 1,600 likely Democratic primary voters, is the first public survey conducted and released since Crockett jumped into the race — and former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred dropped out — on Monday, the candidate filing deadline. Crockett said she entered the race after seeing polling that showed she could win the general election in November regardless of who the Republican nominee might be, though she has not released those numbers.

The Dallas congresswoman, who has made a national name for herself as a fiery and quick-witted fighter against Republicans, has argued that she is the best candidate to turn out Texans who lean blue but tend not to vote. Talarico, a progressive aspiring Presbyterian minister, meanwhile, has focused his campaign more on building a broader coalition and winning support from infrequent voters, in addition to more moderate or right-leaning Texans.

According to the Texas Southern poll, Crockett's lead was built on her overwhelming support from Black voters, with 89% planning to support her and just 8% behind Talarico. At the same time, almost half of all Black voters — 47% — said they didn't know enough about Talarico.

Talarico managed to keep Crockett's margin to single digits by maintaining higher support among white and Latino voters, holding double-digit leads among those groups over Crockett.

Talarico, 36, also had a 29-point lead over Crockett, 44, among young people between the ages of 18 and 34, while Crockett led the Austin state representative by 25 points among voters over the age of 55.

Crockett had almost universal name recognition among likely primary voters — 94% — while Talarico's name identification came in lower, at 79%.

In a statement, Talarico's campaign argued that the poll showed the Austin Democrat was in a strong position to win.

"This is a single-digit race before any money has been spent," a Talarico spokesperson said. "Polling consistently shows that the more people get to know James, the more they support him. As voters hear his message of taking on the billionaire mega-donors and their puppet politicians, James will earn their support and win."

A spokesperson for Crockett's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.

Copyright 2025 KERA News