NFL suspends Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya after investigating sexual assault claims

Patricia Ortiz / Houston Public Media Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Houston Texans, attended an event in Houston to announce an endorsement for former President Donald Trump on Sept. 26, 2024.

The NFL has suspended Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya after the league investigated him following claims of sexual assault in 2023.

Loya, a Houston-area businessman, accepted a misdemeanor charge of harassment in April 2024. He had originally faced accusations of rape and sexual abuse.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Texans confirmed Loya's suspension, writing, "The Texans cooperated with the NFL's investigation and fully support the suspension of Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners. This behavior has no place in our organization or our community. Since charges were first filed, Mr. Loya has been prohibited from participating in any Club or League activities. That will continue indefinitely in accordance with the NFL’s decision.”

Neither Loya nor representatives for the NFL immediately returned requests for comment Thursday.

The Houston Chronicle first reported the suspension and noted Loya will also have to pay a $500,000 fine. The news outlet labeled the suspension as indefinite, citing a statement from the NFL.

Earlier this year, Loya spoke out in support of the Trump administration's efforts to arrest immigrants without legal status in the U.S., citing safety reasons. He also said he supported legal pathways to residency in the U.S.

