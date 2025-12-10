Here’s how you can get your hands on World Cup tickets in Houston

Michael Adkison / Houston Public Media Hundreds of soccer fans came to Little Woodrow's east downtown location to watch as groups were selected for the 2026 World Cup.

Exactly seven months before the start of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City, FIFA is holding one of its last major ticket draw opportunities beginning on Thursday.

The application process for the draw will last for one month, from Dec. 11 to Jan. 13. Beyond that, FIFA will only hold last-minute ticket opportunities for any remaining tickets closer to the tournament.

Here's how you can get your hands on World Cup tickets.

How to get in FIFA's random draw

Beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 11, the random selection draw will begin taking applications. The application process will close on Jan. 13, 2026.

In that time, hopeful attendees can submit their application for specific matches that they’re interested in. There's no need to rush into the application — submitting early doesn't improve one’s chances of getting tickets.

A specific list of Houston's matches — as well as the rest of the 104 matches — can be found on FIFA's website.

FIFA will notify applicants in February by email about whether or not they successfully obtained tickets, at which point they'll be automatically charged for the tickets. The application is essentially a financial commitment to pay for the tickets, if the applicant obtains them. The price of tickets may vary depending on the game and location.

Some applicants may be completely successful and obtain tickets for every match they request; others may be partially successful and obtain tickets to some but not all of the matches they request. Others, based on the random draw, may not get tickets at all.

Resale market

Nearly two million tickets have already been sold in previous draws, according to FIFA. The resale market is flush with tickets — if you're willing to pay a hefty fee.

FIFA has its own resale/exchange marketplace, which is set to go live once again on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can resell or buy tickets on that website for specific matches.

SeatGeek, which is an official retailer for certain venues like Arlington's AT&T Stadium, has resale tickets for each of Houston's matches. The cheapest tickets as of Wednesday are for Saudi Arabia vs. Cape Verde on June 26 for $220. Tickets for other matches, like Portugal's game against the yet-to-be-determined victor of the inter-confederation play-off on June 17, are going for a minimum of $950.

Last-minute draw

The final phase of FIFA’s official ticket sales process will take place closer to the start of the World Cup.

At that point, any remaining tickets for any match will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA has not yet shared details of when this will take place.

Other cities

Those thinking of traveling beyond Houston for the World Cup don't have to venture too far to see some of the most highly anticipated matches in the early stages of the tournament.

Arlington's AT&T Stadium in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex will host the most matches of any venue in the World Cup, with nine. That includes early matches with the Netherlands, England, Croatia, and the last World Cup victor, Argentina. Arlington will also host one of the crucial semi-final matches on July 14.

With a quick hour-and-a-half flight south to Monterrey, Mexico, travelers can attend other World Cup matches. Monterrey will host three group-stage matches and a round of 32 match in late June.

