Get ready to play in 100,000 pounds of artificial snow in San Antonio

It's rare for a San Antonio kid to see any snow in the Alamo City, perhaps even in a young lifetime.

Local weather records indicate San Antonio only sees a significant snow of several inches about every ten years.

So imagine a child's thrill, and maybe even the faces on some adults, when they see 100,000 pounds of frozen white stuff at the River of Lights event, hosted by the San Antonio River Authority (SARA) and produced by Mireles Ice of San Antonio and not the North Pole.

The free event on Dec. 13 runs from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the SARA Lock and Dam in the Museum Reach of the San Antonio River, located at 550 Brooklyn Ave.

"It's kind of like a snow cone machine that they have, but instead of making a little cup, they're making bags and bags at a time," said SARA Event Specialist Mark Hansen. "It's neat to watch the operation, but it's even more fun to see the snow at the end."

Julen Navarette / San Antonio River Authority / San Antonio River Authority Children can tube down a snowy slope partially made of hay.

He said San Antonians are invited to have a little wintry fun in the snow on a day that will otherwise see a high around 77.

"We're going to have two slides, a couple of snow play areas, one for the littles and one for the bigger kids," Hansen said.

There will also be live music and local food vendors. Santa Claus is also expected to stop by. And there will be 47 lit Christmas trees and a pixel tree light show along with other holidays decorations that will be on display at the site during the entire month of December.

Hansen said SARA likes to stage events along the San Antonio River so more locals can see it and come to care for it.

