Camp Mystic announces safety upgrades ahead of partial reopening

The owners of Camp Mystic in the Texas Hill Country said on Tuesday they will implement new safety upgrades before part of the camp reopens next summer.

The Christian girls summer camp has been closed since the July 4 floods that killed 25 campers and two counselors.

In a letter to parents, the camp's owners said they plan to exceed the new camp-safety laws passed by Texas lawmakers after the disaster.

"We thank the Heaven's 27 families and our state leaders for passing legislation to help make camps safer, and it is our goal not only to be in compliance with the new camp safety laws, but to exceed their requirements," the letter said.

Camp Mystic is owned by the Eastland family. The late longtime executive director Dick Eastland died in the flood. His wife Tweety and several other relatives have continued leading the camp in the wake of the tragedy.

The Eastland family said the upgrades include four river-monitoring sensors, weather-alert radios in every cabin, and the placement of generators in key buildings.

Some victims' families have criticized the plan to reopen and have sued the camp, alleging operators failed to protect the children.

The lawsuits claim staff were told to move equipment instead of evacuating cabins near the Guadalupe River, where the victims were staying. The families also allege the camp ignored state rules requiring evacuation plans and housed campers in known flood zones to save money.

Camp Mystic intends to open its undamaged Cypress Lake property on May 30.

"We recognize that returning to Camp Mystic carries both hope and heartache," said the letter. "For many of your daughters, this return is not simple, but it is a courageous step in their healing journey."

