TSA introduces new $45 fee for travelers without RealID starting Feb. 1

If you don't have a Real ID by Feb. 1, you might find yourself paying more to fly.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Monday that all passengers without a RealID compliant identification will have the option to pay a $45 fee to verify their identities. The fee is meant to cover the technology and software for the security check.

The system will go into effect Feb. 1.

The fee will cover TSA Confirm.ID and will be valid for 10 days through TSA check points. Past the 10-day period, you will have to pay the fee again. You'll be able to pay the fee online in advance or in person.

If you have a Texas state-issued ID, you can tell whether it's RealID compliant if it has a star in the top-right corner.

The TSA urges those without a RealID compliant identification to contact the local DMV to update their ID as soon as possible.

According to the TSA announcement, these are the acceptable forms of ID:

REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent)

State-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs)

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

