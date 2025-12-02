Domestic abuse cases remain consistent in San Antonio, Bexar County

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence (CCDV) has released its 2024 annual report on domestic violence in San Antonio and across Bexar County, which shows the often-deadly problem persists with few signs of ebbing from year to year.

The number of domestic violence homicides here dropped from 33 to 32, from 2023 to last year. Women remain a disproportionately high number of total victims.

Commission officials said domestic abuse can impact anyone regardless of race, sex, or socioeconomic status. And the abuse can be physical, sexual, mental and financial.

Over time, such abuse can take its toll on the overall health of a victim.

"Domestic violence is not only a criminal justice issue—it is a public health crisis that requires a unified, compassionate, and data-informed response," said Bexar County Judge Monique Diaz, CCDV co-chair.

"We remain committed to transparency, collaboration, and meaningful action to ensure every person in our community has access to safety, support, and hope," said Maria Villagomez, Deputy City Manager of the City of San Antonio and CCDV co-chair.

The commission was created to strengthen prevention, intervention, and support systems.

This year's report also highlights the coordinated collective efforts of local agencies that also show no sign of letting up in their mission to save lives, offer support to victims, and reduce future violence.

The 2024 reports other key findings according to a news release on the report:

Magistrates issued 2,267 emergency protection orders, and 1,568 protective order applications were filed in civil court.



Nearly 600 individuals participated in Batterers Intervention and Prevention Program (BIPP) services and related programs aimed at reducing future harm.



Emergency lodging was provided to 919 people, while 1,093 individuals sought safety in the family violence shelter.



Over 19,000 people received non-residential crisis advocacy services through county and city agencies.



Approximately 3,400 legal assistance services were delivered to community members navigating domestic violence situations.



