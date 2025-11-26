Three new female gorillas at San Antonio Zoo for 'Congo Falls' opening

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Andi, Merry, and Anaka are settling into their new home — Congo Falls at the San Antonio Zoo — a world-class habitat for gorillas as part of a conservation plan to save the species from extinction.

It's the first time in 35 years that the zoo has had gorillas.

They just arrived from Zoo Atlanta and will join four other western lowland gorillas at Congo Falls. Their move to the San Antonio Zoo is part of a collaboration with Zoo Atlanta called the Gorilla Species Survival Plan.

Both zoos have a shared commitment to the conservation of western lowland gorillas.

Hope Roth, vice president of marketing for the San Antonio Zoo, said gorillas have 98% of the same DNA as humans along with their own individual personalities.

Roth said zoo personnel are still getting to know the personalities of their three new arrivals and their likes and dislikes.

"What are those preferences, and we definitely know who prefers pears over apples," she said.

Roth said the three female guerillas may help increase the population of the western lowland gorillas who endangered in the wild.

"They will be part of our family troupe, and they will hopefully be having baby gorillas soon," she said.

Congo Falls opens to the public at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13. Zoo officials said it ushers in a transformative new era in innovative habitat design, wildlife conservation, education, and animal care.

Guests will immerse themselves in a two-acre lush environment, featuring three distinct habitats: Lowland Basin, Indoor Rainforest, and Gorilla Gorge.

The habitats include natural landscapes, water features, enrichment areas, and expansive viewing opportunities for both guests and gorillas to connect and watch one another.

