UT regents considering new site for MD Anderson hospital campus

The University of Texas Board of Regents is considering changing the site for the future UT Austin academic medical campus. Previously, university leadership had announced that the development, which is set to include an MD Anderson Cancer Center location and an additional university medical tower, would be built at the site of the former Frank Erwin Center off I-35 in downtown Austin.

Kevin Eltife, chairman of the UT Board of Regents, announced the potential change at a meeting Thursday, calling the medical campus "one of the biggest projects of this generation."

"We're not just building an integrated academic medical center," he said. "We're building a district for the future. For that reason, we're looking at a larger site."

The board is eying an unspecified, undeveloped UT-owned property north of UT Austin's main campus and near the Domain. Eltife said there had a been "a lot of discussion" about the project with both UT Austin President Jim Davis and Peter Pisters, the president of MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Eltife said a design team would analyze the North Austin site to see if it "makes more sense" for the project. The Erwin Center site also remains under consideration.

A UT representative said the timeline for the project remains the same, with construction anticipated to begin in 2026 and an opening expected by 2030.

