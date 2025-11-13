Celebration of opera in central Texas returns for a 2nd year

Composer and opera innovator Nathan Felix is back for a second year of the Opera Austin Festival, live on Saturday, Nov. 15 at the studios of KMFA 89.5 FM in Austin.

"I thought it would be a way to sort of grow and stimulate the opera scene in not just Austin, but sort of central Texas," said Felix during a visit to our studio this week.

"The idea is just put as many creative people you can in a space, and have panels, have art talks. We have a networking 'speed dating' [event] so that people can sort of meet librettists, can meet composers or directors," Felix continued.

Nathan Cone / TPR / TPR Nathaniel Payan sings as Fernando Ribas-Dominicci.

The one-day festival of course includes performances—two stages will be featured, with an "Aria Stage" showcasing individual singers and song, and the Main Stage, with short one-act operas, including Felix's own "Ribas-Dominicci," which he premiered at Texas Public Radio. The opera is based on the true story of Air Force hero Fernando Luis Ribas-Dominicci, whose fighter was shot down near Libya in April, 1986, during Operation El Dorado Canyon. Nathaniel Payan plays the title role, and Lucianna Astorga reprises the role of Blanca Ribas-Dominicci, in addition to serving as the Festival Coordinator.

"I find it extremely humbling and beautiful to be telling a story of someone who is living and who has… this story that is full of love and loss," Astorga said.

"I think that meeting Blanca and seeing how her story has affected not only her family, her children, but the people around their circle, like Nathan [Felix] enough to tell a story that includes such a heartbreaking thing is really beautiful, and it's powerful to be a singer that is [not only] doing works by a living composer, but also about living people."

Opera Austin Fest begins at 4:00 p.m. this Saturday at the studios of KMFA 89.5 in Austin, 41 Navasota St. To hear excerpts of "Ribas-Dominicci" as performed live on KPAC 88.3 FM in our studio, use the audio player at the top of this page.

