Was your flight canceled because of the shutdown? Here are your options

The government shutdown has hit the aviation industry hard, resulting in delays, cancelations, burnout and mounting pressure on short-staffed air traffic controllers. The FAA ordered a reduction of flights to its busiest airports as the shutdown continues.

In Texas, that list includes Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field, along with Houston's George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports.

American Airlines

Per the Federal Aviation Administration's orders to reduce flight traffic, American Airlines cut their flights by 6% at 40 airports for Tuesday, amounting to 100 flights.

You can check flight status on its website or using the company's mobile app.

American Airlines has issued a travel waiver, so any customers whose flights were canceled can change their flight or request a refund without any penalty.

Delta Airlines

Delta has cut its flights at 40 U.S. airports in compliance with the FAA order, through Tuesday.

Delta is also providing travel waivers. Customers who choose to cancel their reservation can receive a refund or the value will be issued as credit. If customers choose to change their travel plans before Nov. 21 in the same cabin of service as originally booked, any difference in fare will be waived. This may not apply to any change in travel plans for flights after Nov. 21.

You can learn more here.

United Airlines

United Airlines has canceled flights in accordance with the FAA order through Wednesday, Nov. 12. The company is also offering travel waivers

Customers can reschedule their trips and change fees and fare differences will be waived as long as the new flight is with United and is departing within six days of the original travel date. The tickets must also be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked. United will also waive any change fees if the destination changes, but you might still have to pay a fare difference depending on the flight.

United is also offering full refunds for affected customers. You can see the refund process here.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest has canceled 140 flights for Monday and 155 flights for Tuesday to meet the FAA's mandate.

For any customers who have travel booked through Nov. 13, they can make changes to those plans at no cost, whether their flight is affected. They can also receive a refund.

