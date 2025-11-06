All rights reserved. © 2025
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24, team says

KERA
Published November 6, 2025 at 11:43 AM EST
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94), Malik Davis (43) and Damone Clark, right, celebrate after Kneeland recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.
Richard Rodriguez
/
AP
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94), Malik Davis (43) and Damone Clark, right, celebrate after Kneeland recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland, a former Western Michigan standout in his second NFL season, has died. He was 24.

The Cowboys said Kneeland died overnight. There were no other details on his death, and agent Jonathan Perzley asked for privacy.

Kneeland died just days after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the Cowboys 27-17 loss to Arizona on Monday night.

He was a second-round draft pick in 2024. His rookie season was off to a promising start before he was sidelined for five games by a knee injury.

Kneeland had his first career sack in the season opener this season against Philadelphia. He played in seven of the nine games this year.

