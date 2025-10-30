DHS adds $1,000 price tag to humanitarian parole

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is charging a $1,000 fee to immigrants granted humanitarian parole—covering initial parole, renewals, and releases from DHS custody. The measure, which began on October 16, is part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed in July 2025 . It is one of several new or increased immigration fees that also affect asylum, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and adjustment-of-status applications.

DHS officials said the goal is to prevent misuse of humanitarian programs. "Through the implementation of this new fee, President Trump and Secretary Noem are guaranteeing that foreign nationals, who wish to stay here, have skin in the game and do not exploit the system," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, describing it as "another tool to stop the degradation of our immigration system and restore law and order."

The $1,000 charge will be due only when parole is approved—not at application—and may rise annually with inflation. Exemptions exist for urgent humanitarian or legal situations, such as life-threatening medical emergencies, organ donation, funerals, or attendance at immigration hearings.

Critics, however, argue the policy imposes a financial barrier that undermines access to protection. The National Immigration Lawyers Association (NILA) warned that the fee "places undue financial pressure on low-income immigrants and asylum seekers," calling it "regressive and discriminatory." In a statement, NILA said tying humanitarian relief to one's ability to pay "violates international principles and risks denying refuge to those most in need."

Supporters of the measure contend that it strengthens oversight and reduces fraud. Yet immigrant-rights advocates say it could price out vulnerable migrants, especially those fleeing conflict or natural disasters. As these changes take effect, attorneys and humanitarian groups are bracing for an influx of appeals and renewed debate over whether U.S. immigration relief should depend on financial capacity.

