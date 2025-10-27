Neutrogena makeup wipes sold in Texas and other states being recalled

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Neutrogena makeup wipes sold in Texas and three other states have been recalled by the manufacturer.

Kenvue, the maker of the Neutrogena wipes, recalled the product after concerns over a bacterial contamination that was discovered recently. The company said they issued the recall out of "an abundance of caution." The FDA said the bacterium could cause infections, especially in those with compromised immune systems. No other Neutrogena products were exposed to the bacteria.

Over 1,300 cases of Neutrogena's 50-count, 25-pack makeup remover ultrasoft cleansing towelettes were recalled. There are 12 packages in each case, according to the recall notice. In addition to Texas, the wipes were also sold in Georgia and South Carolina.

