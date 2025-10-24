All rights reserved. © 2025
Mister Rogers' Neighborhood

How People Make Crayons

Episode 81 | 28m 18s

Produced in 1979, this factory tour seems to be everybody's favorite. The "How People Make Things" factory tours are an important way to help children appreciate industriousness, technology and process.

Aired: 05/31/81
