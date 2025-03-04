KEDT-FM South Texas Midday
Weekdays at noon
Missed out on our radio newscast at noon? Don’t worry! Stay informed at your convenience with “KEDT-FM South Texas Midday.” Join our team of experienced reporters for daily updates that matter.
-
Texas approves all 17 proposed amendments to state constitution.A review of South Texas voter turnout and election results.City of Corpus Christi files petition seeking to place well fields under Corpus Christi Aquifer Storage and Recovery Conservation District.Corpus Christi Water to host public information session on Nueces groundwater wells project at 6 p.m. Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church.Funeral services for former San Patricio County Sheriff Leroy Moody happening Nov. 18 and 19.Corpus Christi native, retired NASA engineer shares his story in new memoir.
-
Peter Zanoni, Corpus Christi Water representatives present details of Evangeline groundwater project to San Patricio county commissioners Monday.Full list of 17 proposed amendments to the Texas constitution on the ballot.Tuesday marks Coastal Bend Day of Giving, Lon Gonzalez talks with Coastal Bend Community Foundation's VP of Operations Tracy Ramirez about how you can support area nonprofits.TAMU-CC women's basketball open season with record breaking win.
-
Former San Patricio County Sheriff Leroy Moody has died. City of Portland officials ask residents to document, report any damage received during Saturday's hailstorm.How LIFT fund helps small business owners impacted by natural disasters.Tuesday marks final chance to vote on local and state election items.How the government shutdown is impacting South Texas food banks.Review of weekend sports, and more South Texas news.
-
Gregory Gin Co. cotton gin fire 90 percent contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. The cause of the fire is still unknown.Old Harbor Bridge's center span finally lowered after multiple delays due to weather.City of McAllen officials say they are in communication with congressional lawmakers regarding the removal of Aeroméxico flights from McAllen International Airport.Friday marks last day of early voting for Nov. 4 election.KEDT's Rob Boscamp talks with Food Bank of the Golden Crescent President and CEO Robin Cadle about impact of SNAP freeze on local food banks.A review of regional sports, and more South Texas news.
-
Gregory Gin Co. cotton gin fire 50 percent contained as of Wednesday evening.Drought and recent cold front sparks multiple grassfires across region.Proposed amendments to Texas constitution in incorrect order on voting ballots.And more South Texas news.
-
Old Harbor Bridge center span lowering delay continues due to windy conditions.Downtown Corpus Christi art installations on electrical boxes safe after Gov. Abbott's recent order threatened their removal.A review of proposed amendments to Texas constitution on Nov. 4 ballot.Red Flag warning in effect for South Texas until 7 p.m. Wednesday due to dry and windy conditions.Nagasaki bomb survivor Myako Jōdai advocates for peace at TAMU-CC event Tuesday. A review of South Texas college sports, the healing power of music and more news from the Lone Star State.
-
Old Harbor Bridge center span lowering delayed due to weather conditions. Lake Corpus Christi at 13.1 percent capacity, Choke Canyon reservoir at 10.8 percent capacity. Nagasaku bombing survivor to speak at TAMU-CC Tuesday night. Texas A&M University- Galveston conducting study, offering free water quality testing for Calhoun, Jackson and Matagorda counties. And more Texas news.
-
Final phase of decommission old Harbor Bridge continues with lowering of center span.State Rep. Denise Villalobos to ask TxDOT for exemption from removing some downtown Corpus Christi public art installations.TAMU-CC, Driscoll Health System hold meeting of the minds for healthcare students, professionals.A look into Proposition 4 on Nov. 4 ballot that would direct portion of existing state sales and use tax revenue to Texas Water Fund.Victoria County Elections Commission to accept retirement notice of county elections administrator Margetta Hill, discuss next steps during meeting Tuesday.USDA threatens to withhold billions of dollars in SNAP contingency funding if government shutdown continues into Nov.RGV Planned Parenthood South Texas clinics now offering primary care services.TxDOT to host public workshops to update RGV residents on South Padre Island Second Access Project which aims to improve public safety and traffic flow.Weekend sports update, and more Texas news.
-
West Nile virus infected mosquito test pool collected near Chapman Ranch.City of Corpus Christi announces multi-platform outreach and communication campaign for water projects.Nueces County leaders consider adding tax reinvestment zone.Local public art pieces to be removed following Gov. Abbott's call for cities to eliminate non-standard roadway markings.Cameron County drainage district officials hope to restore main channel banks after receiving $13.2 million grant.Border walls, new surveillance tech headed to Big Bend region.Nov. 3 marks first legal day for commercial oyster harvesting.A look at games happening this weekend, and more South Texas news.
-
Flour Bluff ISD holds first-ever State of the District in century-plus history Monday.Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez resigns, to leave office in December.Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino shares 2026 Starbase local impact report with $13 billion impact in RGV.A look at early voting turnout across South Texas.And more Texas news.
-
Corpus Christi City Council approves $169 million contract with Evangeline Water Group for groundwater rights and a $2.7 million reservation fee for desal facility on Harbor Island. Nueces County files lawsuit against Corpus Christi Housing Authority claiming it attempted to conceal transactions from public. Victoria City Mayor Dwayne Crocker voices opposition of two fire department propositions on social media.The Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District votes to terminate a water contract for proposed ammonia plant due to drought conditions.The Coastal Bend Food Bank prepares for increased demand in the event the government shutdown continues.Corpus Christi approves resolution to use section of Sacky Park for Civitan Service Center.And more South Texas news.
-
Corpus Christi City Council to continue discussion of water strategy as levels drop.Review of items to be discussed during Victoria City Council meeting.City of Corpus Christi looking to reuse around one and a half acres of Sacky Park to expand Civitan Service Center.Early voting has begun, ends Oct. 31.Oziel “Ozzie” Ochoa Jr. announces candidacy for Texas House Dist. 37.Julio Salinas enters race for Texas House Dis. 41.Pharr's Valley View ISD introduces electric school buses into fleet. And more Texas news.