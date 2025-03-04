KEDT-FM South Texas Midday

Final phase of decommission old Harbor Bridge continues with lowering of center span.State Rep. Denise Villalobos to ask TxDOT for exemption from removing some downtown Corpus Christi public art installations.TAMU-CC, Driscoll Health System hold meeting of the minds for healthcare students, professionals.A look into Proposition 4 on Nov. 4 ballot that would direct portion of existing state sales and use tax revenue to Texas Water Fund.Victoria County Elections Commission to accept retirement notice of county elections administrator Margetta Hill, discuss next steps during meeting Tuesday.USDA threatens to withhold billions of dollars in SNAP contingency funding if government shutdown continues into Nov.RGV Planned Parenthood South Texas clinics now offering primary care services.TxDOT to host public workshops to update RGV residents on South Padre Island Second Access Project which aims to improve public safety and traffic flow.Weekend sports update, and more Texas news.

