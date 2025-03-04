KEDT-FM Community Focus
KEDT-FM talks in depth with South Texas experts on issues and topics that impact the Lone Star State.
Joe Bonamassa on tribute album to 'King of the Blues,' B.B. King and return to Corpus Christi in NovemberKEDT's Lon Gonzalez talks with Bonamassa on his 32-track tribute album to blues legend B.B. King — just in time for what would've been his 100th birthday.
Director Dan Protess on new PBS Documentary 'From Rails to Trails' and his time learning some Texas historyKEDT-FM's Rob Boscamp talks with From Rails to Trails director and producer Dan Protess about creating the documentary that showcases the 60-year struggle of one of America's most unlikely grassroots movements, and his time in Brownsville sharing the story of the West Rail Trail. You can find the documentary here: https://www.pbs.org/video/from-rails-to-trails-Qj9S1f/
KEDT talks with KRISTV specialty producer about 6 Investigates' recent stories on the Corpus Christi Housing AuthorityKEDT News Director Spencer Cihak discusses recent KRISTV 6 Investigates reports on the Corpus Christi Housing Authority (CCHA) with Specialty Producer Rachel Denny Clow.KRISTV's report finds that the CCHA may have violated the Texas Open Meetings Act. Clow also provides insight into the CCHA's decision to purchase $350 million of luxury apartments.For 6 Investigates stories on the Corpus Christi Housing Authority visit: https://www.kristv.com/news/6-investigates
Bells by the bay: Corpus Christi's 51-bell carillon & upcoming concert series at First Baptist ChurchFirst Baptist Church Corpus Christi organist and carillonneur Lloyd Lott shares about the unique instrument and upcoming concert series.
Del Mar College History Professor Mark Robbins explains how the community college became desegregated and what that process looked like in the 1950s.
KEDT News Director Spencer Cihak talks with Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi Associate Professor of Development Psychology Dr. Darcey N. Powell about her and her research partner, Dr. Gili Freedman's, new study "Ghosting: A Common but Unpopular Rejection Strategy."
KEDT's Rob Boscamp talks with the Missouri native about his baseball journey and previews the new KEDT "A Day in the Life" podcast that will take a look inside Whataburger Field during the Hooks' 20th anniversary season.