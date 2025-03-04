KEDT-FM Community Focus

KEDT-FM's Rob Boscamp talks with From Rails to Trails director and producer Dan Protess about creating the documentary that showcases the 60-year struggle of one of America's most unlikely grassroots movements, and his time in Brownsville sharing the story of the West Rail Trail. You can find the documentary here: https://www.pbs.org/video/from-rails-to-trails-Qj9S1f/

