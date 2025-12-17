Corpus Christi entering interlocal cooperation with Alice, Beeville and Mathis Jan. 1

During its meeting Tuesday the Corpus Christi City Council approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with the cities of Alice, Beeville, and Mathis to share resources to assist in water and wastewater projects across the region.

The agreement formally establishes a cooperative framework for resource sharing among the four cities. Key elements of the agreement include sharing engineering and technical resources for future water and wastewater system design, collaborative water supply projects, interconnections, and mutual aid during water or wastewater emergencies.

Alice City Manager Michael Esparza told councilmembers the City is planning to reduce usage by about 90 percent by the end of the first quarter 2026, which will further lessen the overall water demand that Alice places on Corpus Christi’s regional system.

The agreement takes effect January 1, renews annually, and may be terminated by any party with 60 days’ written notice.