Corpus Christi city council approves $4.85 million for new detention center

On Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council approved awarding $4.85 million to South Texas Building Partners for the construction of a new detention center.

The project will add 2,500 square feet and upgrade an existing facility in the 3300 block of Leopard Street to create a new detention center. The building will feature a new courtroom, nine holding cells, and perimeter fencing, among other amenities. The center is located in Council District 1.

The City is currently using the facility, but upgrades are needed to accommodate an expected increase in capacity and improve operations. The City previously leased space in the Wilson Building downtown for the detention center.

Construction is expected to begin next month and be completed by July 2027.