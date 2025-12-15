Victoria City Council to have its final meeting of year on Tuesday

Victoria City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the city’s Council Chambers located at 107 West Juan Linn Street. The final meeting of 2025 will be livestreamed online at VictoriaTX.gov, and on YouTube at Victoria Texas Videos.

Action items on this week’s agenda include the approval of a $798,000 construction contract with Rain King, Inc. to replace the roof of the Victoria Public Library Building.

Council members will discuss upcoming public hearings on a proposed stormwater drainage utility and drainage utility fee. According to the item memo, the first public hearing is recommended to be set for Feb. 3 and the second, two weeks later, on Feb.17.

The City Manager reports that a portion of the meeting will include an update from the 2025 Tejas Fest, as well as considerations for the 2026 festival.