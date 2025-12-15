Corpus Christi city council: Water updates, TIRZ 7 designation, $4.8 million detention center discussion coming Tuesday

Corpus Christi City Council meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Council Chambers located at 1201 Leopard Street. This week’s agenda will include:

City operation updates



Restaurant licensing and inspection fees

Update from the Corpus Christi Hooks

Updates on South Texas Water Authority/ Seven Seas Water Project; Far Field Advisory Committee; and the water conversation advisory committee.

Council members will vote to on a $4.8 million construction contract to South Texas Building Partners for the new Corpus Christi Detention Center in Council District 1. Funding will be available from prior City Council approved Certificates of Obligation and 2026 Public Facilities C.O. funds.

They also will discuss resolutions to



Authorize an interlocal agreement with Lavaca-Navidad River Authority (LNRA) for design and construction of the LNRA Facility Expansion for a spare pumping unit at Lake Texana. It would provide for the City to pay all costs associated with the expansion project; and approve LNRA’s contract with Freese & Nichols, Inc. for $692,000 for design, bidding and construction oversight services; payable from the Raw Water Capital fund.

Resolve to establish the City’s intention to reimburse itself for prior lawful expenditure of funds relating to any capital expenditures from proceeds of one or more series of tax-exempt or taxable obligations. The reimbursement to be issued by the City would not exceed $29 million for authorized purposes, including the Evangeline Groundwater Rights Project and the Reclaimed Water for Industrial Reuse Project.

Council members will also discuss an ordinance to designate Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 7, including the boundaries of the zone. The topics cover creating a board of directors, subzones, and an effective date, provided that the zone takes effect immediately upon passage of the ordinance.