Donate to KEDT this #GivingTuesday, here's how you can double your impact

KEDT | By Myra A. Lombardo
Published December 2, 2025 at 11:13 AM EST
Support KEDT's mission supporting lifelong learning for all South Texans by donating this Giving Tuesday
Donate

Your donation to KEDT will be matched dollar for dollar up $25,000, thanks to a challenge from Carmen Rodriguez, honoring her late husband, local philanthropist Gene Bouligny.

Dear supporter,

Thanks to you, KEDT has been serving the South Texas community for 53 years delivering your favorite PBS and NPR programs. Although we had humble beginnings, did you know that KEDT now touches the lives of more South Texans than any nonprofit organization in the region?

Today, Dec. 2, is Giving Tuesday, a day when people all over the world give to organizations making a difference in their lives and communities.

This year, we have an incredible opportunity for you to double the impact of your support for the programs you love.

To honor her late husband, Gene Bouligny, Carmen Rodriguez has offered to match your gift dollar for dollar up to $25,000!

I hope you will take advantage of this generous offer by donating right now: HERE.

Thank you for supporting your community-owned station.

- Myra
Vice President, KEDT
