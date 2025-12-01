Victoria City Council to discuss budget, infrastructure on Tuesday
Over $30M in encumbrances to roll over from last fiscal year
Victoria City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the city’s Council Chambers, 107 West Juan Linn Street. Meetings will be livestreamed online at VictoriaTX.gov, and on YouTube at Victoria Texas Videos.
On Tuesday, City Manager Jesús A. Garza will deliver an update from the Water System Review Subcommittee.
The agenda will also include the following items:
- A second reading of an ordinance that will amend the 2025-26 city budget, and carry over $30 million in encumbrances from last fiscal year. These are purchase orders or other contracts charged to last year’s budget but not delivered as of the last day of the previous Fiscal Year. This is a standard action taken by Council every year. The budget that was submitted to Council for FY 2026 and adopted was the net of these expenses.
- Approval of the selection of and an agreement with Lauger Companies Inc. for Construction Manager at Risk services for the renovation and expansion of the Community Center.
- Discussion to act on a resolution regarding Certificates of Obligation totaling at max $12,000,000 for certain capital improvements, including streets and sidewalks, Public Safety and Municipal Court Facilities, and Parks and Rec Facilities.
- Approval of a renewal contract with current Stop Loss carrier, Sun Life Financial, in the amount of $921,997.